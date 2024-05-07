Multi-vehicle crash forces road closure on Route 40

May 6—A section of U.S. Route 40 near Altamont is expected to remain closed for hours following a multi-vehicle accident that occurred there Monday afternoon, according to Effingham County Sheriff Paul Kuhns.

"It involved, I believe, three vehicles," Kuhns said. "It's a bad accident."

According to Kuhns, the accident took place at 450th Street along U.S. Route 40 at approximately 2:20 p.m.

Kuhns said a portion of U.S. Route 40 would likely remain closed until at least 6:45 p.m.

The Illinois State Police are currently overseeing the investigation of the accident, so the Effingham County Sheriff's Office is not releasing any other details at this time.

"It's ongoing right now," Kuhns said.

State police said in a press release: "Preliminary information indicates the following occurred: ISP Troop 9 officers responded to the above location for a three vehicle crash with injuries being reported. Traffic has been diverted to Dexter Road."

