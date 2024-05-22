Multi-vehicle crash causes backup on US-220 in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Several lanes are closed in both directions on US-220, Franklin Road, after a multi-vehicle crash in Roanoke County on May 22.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says the crash occurred near Brethren Road and Yellow Mountain Road. Drivers traveling in this area can expect delays and traffic is backed up for about one mile on US-220 South.

The department says the north left shoulder and left lanes are closed. The crash has also resulted in the south-right lane and right shoulder getting blocked off.

Drivers are encouraged to find alternative routes until the crash is cleared.

WFXR News will continue to monitor traffic and update this story as more information is released.

