Multi-vehicle crash blocks most lanes on I-24W in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sunday evening motorists are backed up for several miles along Interstate 24 due to a multi-vehicle crash in Murfreesboro.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), the incident was reported shortly after 5 p.m. at mile marker 78.8 on I-24 West.

As of 6:35 p.m., TDOT’s map shows three out of four westbound travel lanes and the westbound right shoulder are blocked at the scene of the crash.

Traffic is backed up for several miles on I-24 West in Murfreesboro as of 6:35 p.m. on June 16, 2024. (Source: TDOT)

TDOT’s traffic cameras show motorists practically at a standstill starting around mile marker 78 and stretching past mile marker 81.2.

No additional details have been released about this crash, including whether anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

