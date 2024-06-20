Multi-car pileup blocks Highway 101 traffic through Pismo Beach

This is a developing story. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for updates.

To get breaking news alerts, click here

A multi-car pileup snarled Highway 101 traffic in both direction in Pismo Beach on Thursday afternoon.

According to CHP’s traffic incident report page, two sedans were involved in a crash around 4:27 p.m., ending up in the divide between north and southbound lanes. A third vehicle was added to the collision shortly afterward, according to the CHP page.

Parties were seen getting out of the vehicles around 4:28 p.m., according to the CHP page.

According to emergency scanner traffic, minor head injuries were reported and an ambulance was on its way as of 4:35 p.m.

Southbound traffic was backed up as far north as the Avila Beach Drive exit, with standstill traffic jams reported throughout the stretch of coastal highway. Though the crash occurred on the southbound side of the highway, northbound traffic was also slowed in the area, according to Caltrans’ QuickMap.

The Five Cities Fire Authority was called in for assistance around 4:40 p.m., and tow trucks were dispatched around 4:30 p.m.