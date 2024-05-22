Multi-car crash in Fairfax County to cause delays for commuters

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A crash on I-66 in Fairfax County is causing delays for commuters Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just after 7 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-66 near Exit 62. Multiple cars were involved, according to the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination (MATOC) Program.

Southwest seeks nonstop flight from Reagan National to Las Vegas

All lanes between Gallows Road and Cedar Lane overpasses were blocked.

In an update made at 7:24 a.m., MATOC warned commuters that delays began before the I-495 Interchange and extended on the Capital Beltway.

The crash was cleared by 8:08 a.m. and all lanes were able to reopen. Delays, however, remained.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.