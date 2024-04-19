Multi-agency effort leads to the recovery of 8 stolen vehicles, 6 arrests

PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — Another law enforcement team-up netted the recovery of multiple stolen vehicles and guns.

On Saturday, April 13, the Portland Police Bureau, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and Gresham Police headlined a multi-agency operation across East Multnomah County.

During the mission, there were:

15 traffic stops

8 stolen vehicles recovered

6 people were arrested

3 vehicles that eluded (all were captured)

3 vehicle pursuits

2 vehicles towed

Two of the vehicles that fled had stolen guns inside. One of those guns was connected to a recent residential burglary, leading to the arrest of 22-year-old Emirra R. Barker.

She was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center for felon in possession of a firearm, first-degree theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, elude by vehicle, elude on foot, two counts of recklessly endangering another person, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle, second-degree criminal mischief, and reckless driving.

