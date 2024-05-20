MultCo signs 5-year, $40M security deal with CA company

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new 5-year, $40 million contract was just signed with Inter-Con, a California company to provide security at Multnomah County buildings, parking area, health facilities and homeless shelters — even guards stationed at ballot drop-box drive-up locations.

There is also a video monitoring center of county facilities staffed around-the-clock under this deal.

The past few years Multnomah County officials have boosted the number of security officers but at this point they are not armed guards. Though they’re not police officers, the county said the security staff is now required to have a higher level of training that in the past.

The security staff must now complete State of Oregon Department of Public Standards and Training, take de-escalation training and trauma-informed training so they are better able to engage with people in a mental health crisis.

Multnomah County COO Serena Cruz told KOIN 6 News the security staff has grown from 52 to 109 under the agreement with Inter-Con. Dozens more security personnel can be added if needed.

Multnomah County Chief Operating Officer Serena Cruz, May 20, 2024 (KOIN)

“This contract lets us expand up to 170 should we need that,” Cruz told KOIN 6 News. “That would be if we needed to for particular security needs if we need to on a short-term basis for security for elections.”

The contract does include an option to add armed security guards — but that is not happening right now.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.