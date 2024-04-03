MultCo launches Preschool for All facility grants in step toward universal pre-k

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Multnomah County is launching a grant program for Preschool for All facilities in an effort to support early childhood education providers.

The grants include up to $75,000 for family childcare providers and $750,000 for childcare centers and school districts.

The funds are available to early childhood care providers participating in Preschool for All to improve or expand facilities or open a new location. Loans are also available for larger projects or expenses ineligible for grant funding, the county said.

In 2022-23, 20% of Preschool for All providers were able to expand to a second location for their second year in the program using PFA funding to fill financial gaps, according to Multnomah County.

“The Facilities Fund will provide crucial support to early care and education providers and help build up the infrastructure we need to ensure universal access to preschool by 2030,” said Preschool and Early Learning Division Director Leslee Barnes. “This initiative represents a vital step towards all children having access to high-quality child care in safe and nurturing environments.”

Multnomah County is also a funding partner with Oregon Housing and Community Services, which allocated $10 million to start the statewide Co-location of Affordable Housing and Early Childhood Services fund to help early childcare facilities expand their sites at or next to affordable housing developments.

“This investment marks progress towards delivering results for Oregon children and families,” said OHCS Director Andrea Bell. “For far too long, affordable housing and expansion of safe, enriching early learning environments were approached separately; today, we are embarking on an actionable vision with Oregon families in mind. Strengthening Oregon’s affordable housing and early learning infrastructure will have a widespread impact for health and education outcomes, along with broader economic recovery and growth.”

Providers interested in the grant program can contact BuildUp Oregon and providers looking to join PFA and become eligible for funding can apply at the Preschool for All Pilot Site by April 22, 2024.

Preschool for All is funded by a tax on high-income earners who live and work in the county. In February, Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson proposed a one-year delay of a scheduled tax increase that would support the program.

A county official told KOIN 6 News the board of commissioners will vote on whether to delay the tax increase in an upcoming meeting. If the delay is approved, the scheduled tax increase of 0.8% will not be implemented in 2026.

Preschool for All is in its second year of implementation after voters approved the program in 2020 to make early education accessible to more three- and four-year-olds in the county.

Officials said Preschool for All serves nearly 1,400 students in its second year and is aiming for universal preschool access by 2030.

