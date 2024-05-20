Mullins man killed following Florence County pursuit last week, coroner says

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Mullins man was identified on Monday as the person who was killed after leading Florence County deputies on a car chase last week.

Coroner Keith von Lutcken said Cleve Arnold Leach Jr., 38, crashed in the 1100 block of Freedom Boulevard in Florence.

A deputy tried to pull Leach over for erratic driving about 10:40 p.m. last Thursday when he took off.

Authorities released dashcam footage the next day showing the deputy following Leach’s car for about 2 1/2 minutes before it struck a guardrail and crashed into an embankment and several trees.

“1050, send me everybody, be at the bridge . . . just passed near Silverstone, he went down into an embankment,” the deputy called to radio after the chase.

The sheriff’s office said there were no other injuries and that Leach’s vehicle did not hit anyone else’s. The full dashcam footage is in the video player at the top of this story.

