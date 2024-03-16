Mullica Hill neighborhood awakens to flood waters

HARRISON TWP. — An estimated 500 million-plus gallons of water were set free early Friday by a breach in a “natural ravine” behind Swamp Road, a largely undeveloped section of Mullica Hill, emergency management officials said.

No injuries were reported, Mayor Louis Manzo said in a statement Friday evening.

Known damages were limited to lost electrical and water service to the only three homes on Swamp Road, a washed-out section of that road, and power outages for homes on Chatham Lane, he said.

Swamp Road connects Mill Road and the back of Chatham Lane.

Last June, Swamp Road residents testified at a local Land Use Board hearing about standing concerns over the potential for flooding. They said a heavy rainfall quickly fills the tributary creek.

Swamp Road residents started making emergency calls about 7:30 a.m. Friday, according to the mayor.

A police account said drainage from a rain culvert became clogged, causing water to flow under part of Swamp Road.

"This morning, the culvert gave way and all of the retained water was released towards Raccoon Creek," said a post at the police department's Facebook page.

"This caused a large section of Swamp Road to collapse, bringing down power lines that served the area," it said.

Manzo said the water rushed into a nearby, 15-foot-wide tributary, normally a slow-moving stream that feeds Raccoon Creek. The water overwhelmed the creek and washed out adjacent woods before reaching the creek, he said.

“As always, resident safety is our first focus, and we quickly determined that there were no injuries, nor was there an immediate or ongoing danger,” Manzo stated. “Accessing the damage and restoring services to these homes became the priority.

“Additionally, an evaluation of the impact of the water flow downstream and the structural integrity of the surrounding roads, culverts, and bridges commenced,” Manzo added. “Officials from the N.J. Department of Transportation and our township engineer were on site to conduct these inspections.”

Manzo said teams from Atlantic City Electric, New Jersey American Water, and Pioneer Pipe Contractors began operations to restore electricity and water service.

Services were expected to be restored by Friday evening, he said.

The mayor said the state Department of Environmental Protection is advising on how to proceed with environmental impacts.

Joe Smith is a N.E. Philly native transplanted to South Jersey 36 years ago, keeping an eye now on government in South Jersey. He is a former editor and current senior staff writer for The Daily Journal in Vineland, Courier-Post in Cherry Hill, and the Burlington County Times.

