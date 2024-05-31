Mullett Lake, Cheboygan River may see fluctuation in water levels, DNR warns

CHEBOYGAN — Homeowners and boaters alike may notice some water fluctuation levels along the Cheboygan River and Mullett Lake, the Department of Natural Resources announced in a press release.

The Inland Waterway, the state’s longest chain of rivers and lakes, is nearly 40 miles long. According to the DNR, it is greatly affected by natural weather patterns, but is monitored via five points of water level control.

Water levels are monitored at the Alanson Lock and Weir, the Alverno hydroelectric facility, the Kleber hydroelectric facility, Cheboygan Dam and the former Great Lakes Tissue hydroelectric facility.

Boaters and homeowners may see greater fluctuations in water levels on the Cheboygan River and Mullet Lake this year, the DNR warns.

The U.S. Geological Survey stream gauging station monitors water levels on Mullett Lake and Cheboygan River daily, and adjustments are made to the six gates to maintain water level targets on both the lake and the river.

Following the 2023 fire at the Great Lakes Tissue plant, the plant’s hydroelectric generator shut down. According to the DNR, it’s still unclear when the generator will be back in operation. The facility can account for up to 30 percent of the capacity of water passed from the mouth of the Cheboygan River into Lake Huron.

Because the hydroelectric facility played a key role in fine-tuning incremental adjustments, without it operating, boaters and lakefront property owners can expect to see more significant water level changes until a solution is finalized. Without the use of the Great Lakes hydroelectric facility, the DNR exclusively has to use the six gates at the Cheboygan Dam to manage water levels.

The DNR is in communication with the current property owner at the former location of the Great Lakes Tissue Plant, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, and community partners, according to the release.

For more information, contact the DNR Cheboygan Field Office at (231) 627-9011.

