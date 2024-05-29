Mukwonago library begins process of returning collection items to Native American tribes

These frames are among the 20 that display the hundreds of points (aka, arrowheads) in the Grutzmacher Collection in the Red Brick Museum in Mukwonago. They were among the 12,400-piece collection which Arthur Grutzmacher willed to the Mukwonago Community Library in 1965.

MUKWONAGO - In the straightest path, 2,000 miles separate Mukwonago from Elk Grove, California, yet the Native American connection between them proved to be closer than many people realized.

Inside the Red Brick Museum in the village's downtown area, a collection of tribal belongings, including one from a burial site associated with the Wilton Rancheria Tribe in northern California, has been on display for more than a half-century as part of a cache of more than 12,000 donated items tied to various tribes.

At some point, years earlier, the Wilton Rancheria item, a set of beads, had made the long journey from near Sacramento to Mukwonago in the hands of a local collector and dealer. Now, under a federal law, it will make the journey back, this time in the hands of Mukwonago Community Library Director Abby Armour.

It's the first in what is expected to be a series of Native American cultural items returned to their historic sources.

Mukwonago library follows detail process under NAGPRA

The library announced in late May that it is in the process of reuniting a portion of the 12,400 Native American items — examples of which include arrowheads, hand axes, drills and scrapers — with a number of tribes under the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act, a 1990 federal law designed for exactly that purpose.

Over the course of more than three decades, NAGPRA has slowly progressed as connections are rediscovered and verified, eventually including places as seemingly far-flung as libraries found to be in possession of such items.

"We are the first public library in Wisconsin, and the third in the nation, to return belongings under NAGPRA," Armour said in an email.

Armour explained how the connection was made between the Waukesha County community, long identified by its Native American-derived name in a county filled with them, and distant indigenous people such as the Wilton Rancheria tribe.

Native American items from the Grutzmacher Collection have been carefully cataloged by consultants working with the Mukwonago Community Library. As part of the process to repatriate the items to tribes, officials must count, number and safely repackage items, many of which will eventually return to descendants of the original owners.

In 1965, Arthur Grutzmacher, a local collector and dealer, willed the vast collection of Native American items, known as the Grutzmacher Collection. Since 1970, a little more than half of those items have been displayed in the Red Brick Museum, the village-owned landmark site off Highway 83, in association with the Mukwonago Historical and Museum Society.

After lawmakers enacted NAGPRA two decades later, stakeholders began searching for items and identifying museums where such artifacts were kept, sometimes more than a century after they were removed from tribal lands. In 2022, officials determined that the Mukwonago library itself met federal criteria as a museum.

"We learned that any public institution that controls Native American cultural items and has received federal money is considered a 'museum' and must comply with NAGPRA," Armour said. "Therefore, we found ourselves in the unique position of being a public library that was actually considered a museum in the eyes of the law."

That meant the organization had to safeguard the Native American items, repatriate them with their rightful owners, and eventually return them to the descendants of tribes, including the Wilton Rancheria. So in 2022, the library and its trustees began consulting with officials and specialists to legally transfer control of the artifacts.

Armour said the library worked with Bernstein & Associates NAGPRA Consultants to catalog the Grutzmacher Collection and provide a legal summary of the Native American items on hand.

Library director vows to personally deliver Wilton Rancheria item

Under the law, the set of beads were considered legally repatriated to the Wilton Rancheria tribe in April 2023. In this case, Armour herself has taken on the responsibility of delivering this burial site item to the tribal leaders in person, to ensure a secure "chain of custody."

She noted that each tribe has different preferences in how such items should be delivered. "We are always learning about how we can be better stewards and fulfill our duties to the local, tribal and educational communities," Armour added.

"This repatriation has been a meaningful collaboration between the Wilton Rancheria Tribe and the Mukwonago Community Library Board,” she said. "These belongings were removed from a burial site near Sacramento decades ago and we are proud to be able to reunite them with the tribe in time for reburial."

Wilton Rancheria tribal leaders said they appreciate both the efforts made by museums in general and Mukwonago in particular.

“The Wilton Rancheria Tribe has been working diligently toward the safe and honorable return of their ancestors and belongings," Cassie Dowdle, Wilton Rancheria’s NAGPRA manager, said in a statement. "Great relationships, like the one we have with the Mukwonago Community Library, are what makes this process easier. We are immensely proud of these partnerships that help us bring them home."

Library officials noted that while other items from the 12,400-piece Grutzmacher collection will also be returned to other tribes in the future, the exact timeline isn't known.

