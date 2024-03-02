Muhlenberg police seeking missing teen

Mar. 1—The Muhlenberg Township Police Department is attempting to locate a missing teen.

Emerald Marquez,17, ran away from her home in Muhlenberg Township on Dec. 14, 2022, police said in a press release Friday.

There has been occasional family contact with her, but she has refused to come back home, police said.

She was last known to be staying in the Reading area with an unidentified female.

Marquez is a Hispanic female, five feet and one inch, 130 pounds, brown eyes, brown hair.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Muhlenberg Township Police Department at 610-929-5454.