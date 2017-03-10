Muhammad Ali Jr. Detained At Airport For Second Time

The son of renowned boxer Muhammad Ali was detained by officials at a U.S. airport for the second time in little more than a month, according to a tweet posted Friday by Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla. Wasserman Schultz, former chair of the Democratic National Committee, posted a photo of herself and Muhammad Ali Jr.

“On way home on DOMESTIC FLIGHT Muhammad Ali Jr. detained AGAIN by @DHSgov. Religiously profiling son of ‘The Greatest’ will not make us safe,” she wrote.

Read: NASA Scientist And US Citizen Detained At Airport Amid Trump's Travel Ban

It’s unclear exactly what happened, but Ali was detained previously by U.S. customs officials in February. He said he was held for almost two hours while traveling through Florida’s Fort-Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport with his mother Feb. 7.

“The officer said, ‘What religion are you?’ And I said, ‘Muslim.’ He said, ‘Come with me.’ So he took me to another room,” Ali told "CBS This Morning" in February. “It’s like he didn’t believe me, or whatever. But he asked me again, ‘What is your name? And what is your religion?’ And again I answered.”

Ali, who was born in Philadelphia and is a U.S. citizen, said he was separated from his mother during the incident.

“You see my state ID. You see my passport. I offered my Social Security card,” he said. “So why are you stopping me?”

Ali’s lawyer, Chris Mancini, speculated the incident was a direct result of President Donald Trump’s immigration ban although Jamaica, from where Ali and his mother had been traveling, were not mentioned in the travel order.

“To the Ali family, it’s crystal clear that this is directly linked to Mr. Trump’s efforts to ban Muslims from the United States,” Mancini told the Louisville Courier-Journal following the incident.

“Due to the restrictions of the Privacy Act, U.S. Customs and Border Protection cannot discuss individual travelers,” Customs and Border Protection said in an email response to USA Today’s request for comment. “However, all international travelers arriving in the U.S. are subject CBP inspection.”

Related Articles