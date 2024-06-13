Muggy air gives way to passing storms this evening

What We’re Tracking

Storm chance this evening

Not as hot, still muggy Friday

Storms early Saturday morning

Muggy air has firmly taken hold of Northeast Kansas. A cold front slides through this evening, turning our wind to the northeast and bringing a chance for a few isolated storms along the frontal boundary.

After the front, the heat settles back a touch on Friday. Highs should drop back into the upper 80s to near 90°, however, the heat index will likely still reach the lower 90s with humid air in place. We expect it to still be very warm to hot weather through the weekend.

Another round of thunderstorms is expected much later in the night Friday night into early Saturday morning. Some of the cloud cover may hang around for part of Saturday, but we should clear out for the remainder of the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

