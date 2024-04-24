Mugging reported near downtown Joplin

Apr. 24—A 29-year-old Joplin man reported being accosted and robbed Sunday afternoon outside the Gryphon Building in the 1000 block of South Main Street.

Police said Marc Thomas told officers that he was walking by the building when three or four males approached and took his phone and the cash he had in his wallet before fleeing the area.

The matter remained under investigation Wednesday without any arrests having been made or any charges filed.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.