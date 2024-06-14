Mugger sexually abuses 13-year-old girl in Queens park

A tattooed mugger with braces robbed and sexually abused a 13-year-old girl inside a Queens park, police said Friday.

The girl was in Kissena Park with a 13-year-old boy near the corner of Colden St. and Kalmia Ave. in Flushing about 3:30 p.m. Thursday when the suspect approached them and flashed a knife, cops said.

The thief forced the two children to a wooded area inside the park, where he robbed them of their cellphones.

He sexually abused the girl before running off, cops said.

The children managed to flag down someone who called the police. EMS took them to an area hospital for treatment.

Cops on Friday were scouring the area for surveillance footage that could help identify the mugger, who is described as an Hispanic man in his 20s. He’s about 5-foot-5, with curly hair and was wearing red sneakers and carrying a green backpack during the assault.

Besides the braces, the thief has a tattoo of a boar or a bull with red eyes on his chest, cops said.

Anyone with information regarding the man’s whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.