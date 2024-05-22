Mueller-supported bills gets green-lit

May 21—Despite the chaotic ending to the 93rd legislative session, bills supported by Rep. Patricia Mueller (23B) found footing.

One of those comes in the form of language in the Public Safety and Judiciary Bill that will provide $100,000 in grant funding for therapy dogs for first responders. In a second bill, $350,000 in funding will be provided for a water and wastewater operator training program at Riverland Community College.

Along with these two bills is a third bill that provides $30 million in critical emergency medical services funding.

"We've heard from countless Minnesotans how investing in our workforce pays back manyfold." Mueller said in a release Monday. "Rural EMS is in desperate need for support to be able to continue to provide reliable service for Minnesotans. This is a huge win along with creating the water and wastewater operator training program at Riverland. These will both help prepare our workforce for the needs of southern Minnesota."

While these are considered wins for southeastern Minnesota, Mueller expressed her disappointment in how the session ended with the Democratic majority pushing bills through to get them signed all the way up to the session's deadline and capping debate in order to get the bills through.

"I find it extremely disheartening that the majority felt the need to use such extreme measures to pass their agenda," Mueller said. "We showed earlier in the week that it was possible to work timely on bills when they received proper vetting through the committee process. When that collaborative work is not done in committee then these bills must be fully vetted on the House floor. I hope the members of the majority who will be returning in the future learn from this boondoggle because Minnesotans expect us to do better."