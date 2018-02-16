As Mueller moves forward, lingering questions about Comey and Clinton

The challenge facing Special Counsel Robert Mueller in his investigation of President Trump and his associates extends beyond determining whether there was a conspiracy with Russians to meddle in the 2016 election or an attempt to obstruct the FBI’s investigation.

In a larger sense, Mr. Mueller must confront the grim prospect that whatever his final conclusions in the Trump-Russia investigation, they will likely be met with suspicion – and possibly rejection – by a significant portion of the country.

Rhetoric surrounding the investigation has grown increasingly bitter as members of Congress promote sharply divergent narratives to explain the unfolding confrontation.

The message from Democrats: Expect nothing less than indictments and/or a Trump impeachment.

The message from Trump supporters: A “deep state” conspiracy is undermining the president and his administration.

It remains to be seen whether Mueller and his team of prosecutors and investigators can cut through the fog and fury of Washington politics to reach a sober, credible outcome.

“I don’t know how it is going to work for Mueller, whether his findings are going to be embraced as legitimate or not,” says Danielle Brian, executive director of the Project on Government Oversight, a nonpartisan watchdog group in Washington. “I used to be able to say, look at all the facts and you can see if they are persuasive or not. But now people don’t see that as an essential part of being persuasive.”

Partisan bickering on Capitol Hill has largely replaced serious congressional oversight, Ms. Brian says.

“I have lost faith that either the Democrats or Republicans are being comprehensive in their description of things,” she says. “I feel both sides have been telling only part of the story.”

The divergent narratives surrounding Mueller’s investigation were in many ways shaped by a different, yet not unrelated probe: the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server while she was secretary of State. While Mueller appears to be proceeding in a by-the-book manner, the Clinton case was full of irregularities – which have fed Republican suspicions about bias at the Justice Department and the FBI, and raised questions for many about the genesis of the Trump probe.

The central focus of the Mueller investigation is whether there was a conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia to undercut Mrs. Clinton’s campaign for president. The investigation is also looking into whether Trump engaged in obstruction of justice when he fired then-FBI Director James Comey, and later reportedly considered firing Mueller.

The special counsel has indicted two Trump campaign officials and obtained guilty pleas from two others. But at least so far, none of the four have been charged with involvement in a criminal conspiracy with Russia to undermine the election.

“I don’t think there is anyone better situated to deliver credible charges – if they should be brought – than Bob Mueller,” says Austin Evers, executive director of American Oversight, a new watchdog group formed in March 2017 to keep a close eye on the Trump administration.

“Since Bob Mueller was appointed special counsel we have never heard his voice. He’s never given a press conference. You don’t even see pictures of him and his team walking around Washington, D.C.,” Mr. Evers says. “He is the most talked about man in Washington other than Donald Trump, and he never speaks.”

Evers says that Mueller has effectively insulated himself from political flak by concentrating exclusively on the task he was appointed to complete. This gives Mueller the kind of credibility necessary to investigate a president.

“He is doing a masterful job of putting his head down, doing the work, not showing his hand,” Evers adds.

A TALE OF TWO INVESTIGATIONS

Comparisons between the Clinton investigation and the Trump-Russia investigation were perhaps inevitable.

Both have garnered massive press attention. In the case of Clinton, it forced her campaign onto the defensive and left a dark and distracting cloud hanging over her bid to become president.

In a similar way, the accusations against Trump – regardless of whether they are true or false – have kept his administration off balance, and have left a dark and distracting cloud hanging over his presidency.