Mueller investigation: Manafort accused of secretly funding European pro-Russia group

Ex-Trump aide was working on behalf of then Ukrainian leader when he allegedly paid ‘Hapsburg Group’, which included former top European officials, in 2012 and 2013

The investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 US election by the special counsel Robert Mueller has brought to light a secretly financed pro-Russian lobbying effort that employed former senior European politicians.



According to new charges filed in a Virginia court on Friday, the Europeans known as the “Hapsburg Group” were led by a “former European chancellor” and allegedly covertly paid by Paul Manafort, Donald Trump’s former campaign manager.

At the time of the alleged payments, in 2012 and 2013, Manafort was working on behalf of the then Ukrainian president, Viktor Yanukovych, and his pro-Moscow Party of Regions.

In the new charges against Manafort and his business partner, the Trump campaign aide Rick Gates, Mueller stated that the two men “secretly retained a group of former senior European politicians to take positions favourable to Ukraine, including by lobbying in the United States”.

“The plan was for the former politicians, informally called the ‘Hapsburg Group’ [an alternative spelling of Habsburg, the royal family of the Austro-Hungarian empire] to appear to be providing their independent assessments of Government of Ukraine actions, when in fact they were paid lobbyists for Ukraine.”

In a June 2012 memo, labeled “Eyes Only”, Manafort outlined what he described as a “Super VIP” part of the effort, to “assemble a small group of high-level European highly influential champions and politically credible friends who can act informally and without any visible relationship with the Government of Ukraine”.

The group was to managed by a “former European chancellor” who is referred to on the charge sheet as “Foreign Politician A”.

Chancellor is the title of the head of government in Germany and Austria. Justice department filings – which were filed retroactively – indicate that it was the former Austrian chancellor Alfred Gusenbauer who went to meet congressmen in 2013 accompanied by two lobbyists working for a company called Mercury.

The company was one of two lobbying firms hired to represent the European Centre for a Modern Ukraine, a Brussels thinktank Mueller’s office says was set up by Manafort and Gates to act as a front for Yanukovych. The news was first reported by Politico.

Gusenbauer told die Presse he had two coffees with Manafort, one in the US and one in Europe, and did not receive money for it “or at least not consciously so”. He said he had been paid by a US or British company for his engagement on Ukrainian issues but could not remember which.

The Social Democrat who was chancellor in 2007 and 2008 told the Austrian Press Agency he had never worked on behalf of Yanukovych or the Party of Regions, but had advocated a Europe-facing future for Ukraine.

A Mercury lobbyist also accompanied the former Italian prime minister Romano Prodi to meetings on Capitol Hill a few months before Gusenbauer.

A Prodi spokeswoman emphasised that the former prime minister had no recollection of being in Washington or meeting with lawmakers.

Prodi then defended his work in a statement, saying he had worked for “many years” to improve relations between the European Union and Ukraine and had numerous meetings and given public speeches – some of them paid - in various European capitals.