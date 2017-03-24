The Mud Day in Israel

The Mud Day, an international sports event is produced by a leading French sports organization, A.S.O., that is well known for its top productions: Le Tour de France and the Dakar Rally. More than 150,000 people have participated in Mud Days in France, Switzerland, Belgium and Spain. Now it’s Israel’s turn to host the 13-kilometer race, with 22 mud-filled obstacles to overcome. (The Mud Day Israel)

See more news-related photo galleries and follow us on Yahoo News Photo Tumblr.