    The Mud Day in Israel

    People take part in the Mud Day race, a 13-kilometer obstacle course in Tel Aviv, Israel, on March 24. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

    Yahoo News Photo Staff

    The Mud Day, an international sports event is produced by a leading French sports organization, A.S.O., that is well known for its top productions: Le Tour de France and the Dakar Rally. More than 150,000 people have participated in Mud Days in France, Switzerland, Belgium and Spain. Now it’s Israel’s turn to host the 13-kilometer race, with 22 mud-filled obstacles to overcome. (The Mud Day Israel)

