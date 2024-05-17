Much warmer and drier weather moving in starting Friday

It has been a wet day for parts of New Mexico today. Rain and storms have ended tonight, with warmer and much drier weather moving in starting Friday.

The Albuquerque Metro woke up to rain this morning, with some areas seeing over half an inch of rainfall. Over one inch of rain fell in the Las Vegas area earlier this morning too. More showers and storms developed this afternoon, especially across the southeast part of the state. Some of those storms also produced severe weather, with large hail, strong wind gusts and locally heavy rain. Parts of southeast New Mexico have also seen over one inch of rain today, with some getting close to three inches! Almost all of the showers and storms have ended tonight with drier air moving in.

A period of dry and much warmer weather begins Friday. A few spotty showers may redevelop across some mountain peaks Friday afternoon, but most of New Mexico will be sunny and dry. Temperatures will be much warmer Friday afternoon, with this warming trend continuing through Sunday. High temperatures on Sunday will be some of the warmest we’ve seen so far this year, with triple-digit temperatures in southeast New Mexico. Winds will also start picking up on Sunday, with windier weather Monday afternoon.

Breezy winds will stick every afternoon next week. Temperatures will cool off slightly by Tuesday, but highs will stay near and above average.

