How much tax revenue could Somerville make from its first marijuana dispensary?

SOMERVILLE – A proposal for the county seat's first marijuana dispensary is scheduled to be heard by the borough Planning Board on March 27.

Root 22 Dispensary is proposing to convert the Sunoco gas station at the corner of Route 22 and Gaston Avenue, in the borough's far northeastern corner on the Bridgewater border, into a recreational marijuana store.

In October, the Borough Council passed a resolution supporting Root 22 Dispensary's proposal to open a "small craft cannabis" dispensary on the property. Root 22 Dispensary is in the process of receiving approval from the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission and other state agencies.

Root 22 Dispensary proposes to renovate and expand the building with a second floor.

The gas pumps will be eliminated. The parking lot will be re-paved with 20 parking spaces, including one handicapped space and one electric vehicle charging space.

Root 22 Dispensary will be seeking variances for front and side yard setbacks, lot coverage and lot size. The lot is .472 acres, and the borough zoning ordinance calls for one acre.

In October, James Barr, a principal of Root 22 Dispensary along with Bridgewater resident James Savino, told the Council that he projects the business could gross $10 million a year.

With a municipal tax of 2% of gross sales, the borough could annually realize $200,000 in revenue, he said.

Somerville will allow two cannabis businesses to open in the borough, but it has been difficult to find a location in the borough's B-5 business zone along Route 22.

Root 22 Dispensary has signed a 10-year lease, with an option for an additional 10 years, with the owner of the property, Barr said.

"We think it's a great location," he said, adding it's "far away" from both Immaculata and Somerville high schools.

The business, which will be open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., will have 15 to 20 employees, Barr said, including a security guard who will check the identification of all those entering the business to determine if they're 21 years old. The guard will also be checking the premises to prevent loitering and the use of cannabis on the property.

Barr said he hoped to hire at least half of the employees from Somerville, including veterans and women.

The dispensary will have kiosks for customers to place orders or customers can order and consult with an employee, he said.

The second story will have a vault, office space and a break room, Barr said.

Barr said he and Savino have an interest in a small cultivation facility in Middlesex Borough that has been approved, after litigation.

Barr also said he does not anticipate any odor control problems because the cannabis will be delivered pre-packaged after testing.

Barr added the dispensary will follow all state regulations, engage in a public education campaign and work with community groups.

The Planning Board meeting, where the public can speak, is scheduled for 7 p.m. March 27 at the Civic Center, 24 Robeson St.

