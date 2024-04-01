How much snow will Oconto get? Forecast calls for 9 inches of snow, starting on Election Day

Don't look now, but winter isn't ready to pack it up for the season.

The National Weather Service has placed Oconto County and much of northeast Wisconsin under a winter storm watch from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon.

It says the area could see total snow accumulations of between 6 and 12 inches, with wind gusts as high as 50 mph.

For Oconto, the prediction is for 9.1 inches of snow through Wednesday.

This would be a change as pace, because Oconto only received 8 inches of snow total for the entire combined months of February (3.5 inches) and March (4.5 inches).

Here is how the weather service expects the breakdown to occur:

9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday - 1.2 inches

7 p.m. Tuesday to 1 a.m. Wednesday - 3.3 inches

1 a.m. to 7 a.m. Wednesday - 2.8 inches

7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday - 1.7 inches

7 p.m. to midnight Wednesday - 0.1 inches

Time will tell how long the snow will stick around because after highs of 38 on Tuesday and Wednesday, Thursday will climb to 43, Friday to 47, Saturday to 52 and Monday to 56.

