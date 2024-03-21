How much snow will Green Bay get? About 2 to 4 inches expected as winter weather advisory issued

After an abnormally mild winter, with the spring equinox comes about 2 to 4 inches of snow in the Green Bay area.

The National Weather Service Green Bay issued a winter weather advisory for most of northeastern and central Wisconsin, from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.

"We're kind of in more of a wintry pattern that we haven't been in most of the winter," said Scott Berschback, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Green Bay.

So far in March, the National Weather Service Green Bay has measured just a quarter inch of snowfall accumulation. Normally, northeastern Wisconsin gets more than 8 inches of snow in March, National Weather Service meteorologist Tasos Kallas said.

How much snow will Green Bay get?

The Green Bay area likely won't get more than 4 inches.

The the Fox Valley could see slightly higher totals, but Berschback said the heaviest of the snow in the coming system is likely to fall south of the Fox Valley.

Will my morning commute be snowy?

While the National Weather Service's winter weather advisory lasts 12 hours, the heaviest snowfall is expected ofrom about 1-8 a.m. Friday.

Berschback warned morning commuters to be wary of visibility on the roads. He said prior to sunrise, people may be able to see only as far as a half mile ahead of them while driving.

"After we get past 10 or 11 o'clock tomorrow, the snow intensity will decrease. The strong March sun will be out, so it's going to start to warm the road temperatures," he said.

More: Spring storm on its way Friday. Green Bay could get 3 to 5 inches of snow.

Is spring weather on the horizon?

Friday's snow will likely stick around all weekend, with it melting when temperatures Monday and Tuesday reach the 40s, Berschback said.

Meteorologists can't tell yet when spring weather will arrive and stick around.

"Winter is still here, so there's still some snow chances in the next week or two. But beyond that, once we get toward April here, we should start to see spring move back into the area," Berschback said. "But as we know, no guarantee with that — there's always a chance of snow through April unfortunately here in Wisconsin."

Contact Kelli Arseneau at 920-213-3721 or karseneau@gannett.com. Follow her on X, formerly Twitter, at @ArseneauKelli.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Green Bay expected to get about 2 to 4 inches of snow early Friday