How much snow will Door County get? Forecast calls for 11 inches of snow, starting on Election Day

Don't look now, but winter isn't ready to pack it up for the season.

The National Weather Service has placed Door County and much of northeast Wisconsin under a winter storm watch from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon.

It says the area could see total snow accumulations of between 6 and 12 inches, with wind gusts as high as 50 mph.

For Sturgeon Bay, the prediction is for 11 inches of snow through Wednesday.

This would be a change as pace, because Sturgeon Bay only received 7.6 inches of snow total for the entire combined months of February (3.1 inches) and March (4.5 inches).

Here is how the weather service expects the breakdown to occur:

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday - 0.2 inches

1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday - 0.8 inches

7 p.m. Tuesday to 1 a.m. Wednesday - 3.7 inches

1 a.m. to 7 a.m. Wednesday - 3.3 inches

7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday - 2.8 inches

1 p.m. to midnight Wednesday - 0.2 inches

Time will tell how long the snow will stick around because after highs of 37 on Tuesday and Wednesday, Thursday will climb to 40, Friday to 42, Saturday to 45 and Monday to 48.

Winter warnings

Green Bay weather radar

Contact Kevin Dittman at 920-431-8416 or kdittman@gannett.com.

MORE: Door County voters, here's what you'll find on your ballots for the April 2024 election

FOR MORE DOOR COUNTY NEWS: Check out our website

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Door County could get 11 inches of snow, starting on on Election Day