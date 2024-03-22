How much snow did we get? Here are the snowfall totals in Des Moines and across Iowa

It's the first week of spring and yet, we still have snow. It’s just so Iowa.

Central Iowa has not just one, but two, rounds of winter weather to look forward to beginning Friday and continuing into next week. Expect rain, snow, thunderstorm and ice events in the region.

Here are some of the latest snowfall totals from the National Weather Service in Iowa.

How much snow did Ames get on Friday?

In Ames, snowfall accumulated to 4 inches as of 11 a.m.

Nearby, in Nevada, the Story County seat, 5 inches of snow fell.

How much snow did Des Moines get on Friday?

Though Des Moines experienced some snow Friday morning, nothing stuck to the grounds long enough to accumulate as of Friday afternoon.

Just north of the capital city, Polk City reported 0.9 inches of snow.

How much snow did Iowa get on Friday?

Iowa snowfall totals as of 11:45 a.m. March 22, 2024

Across the state, many Iowans experienced light to several inches of snow, with some of the largest snowfall accumulations centered in central and eastern Iowa. In northwest Iowa, Les Mars and the surrounding area experienced about 1.5 inches of snow and northeast Iowa, Decorah experienced about 2 inches of snow.

Top snowfall totals as of 12 p.m.:

Anamosa: 7.2 inches

Near Shellsburg: 7 inches

Toledo: 7 inches

Reports near Marion ranged from 5.8 to 6.8 inches

Hiawatha: 5 inches

Reports near Cedar Rapids ranged from 5 to 6 inches

Maquoketa: 5 inches

Paris Barraza is a trending and general assignment reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at pbarraza@registermedia.com. Follow her on Twitter @ParisBarraza.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: How much snow did we get in Iowa? See the latest snowfall totals