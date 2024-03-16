How much snow did Flagstaff and northern Arizona get from storm? See the totals

While metro Phoenix was enjoying a drizzly day on Friday, northern Arizona was facing one of the final storms of winter.

The storm system, which moved into Arizona on Friday, brought 4-12 inches to the high country. Several major northern Arizona roads, including State Routes 87 and 89A, were closed due to crashes and snow made travel difficult.

More rain or snow showers were expected Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Flagstaff, though the accumulation would mainly be less than 1 inch.

Curious how much snow has fallen in northern Arizona? Here are the latest totals from the weather service.

How much snow fell in northern Arizona?

The weather service was reporting this much snow had fallen across northern Arizona between Thursday and Friday:

Arizona Snow Bowl Ski Resort : 12 inches

Flagstaff airport : 10.8 inches

Doney Park : 10.2 inches

Hart Prarie : 9 inches

Sunrise Park Resort : 9 inches

Grand Canyon Village : 7.5 inches

Kachina Village : 7 inches

Bellemont : 6.3 inches

Flagstaff Mall : 5 inches

Eagar : 4.5 inches

Pine: 4 inches

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: How much snow did Flagstaff get? Northern Arizona snow fall totals