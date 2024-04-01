How much snow did Flagstaff get for March? See how it compares with last year's totals

Flagstaff saw its second heaviest snowfall for March on Sunday, accumulating 7.1 inches of new snow and 0.69 inches of precipitation as reported by the National Weather Service in Flagstaff.

Flagstaff and residents in nearby areas, especially those located south of the Interstate 40 corridor, should anticipate more rain and snow on Monday, announced the agency in a post early Monday morning on X, formerly Twitter. Thunderstorms were expected across the region throughout the afternoon, possibly bringing hail and graupel with it, the post said.

On March 15, there were 9.6 inches of new snowfall and 0.75 inches of precipitation, according to the weather service in Flagstaff.

How does March’s snowfall compare to years past?

Data from the weather service in Flagstaff revealed that there was 30.2 inches of snow in March, as compared to the normal amount of 15.6 inches.

March 2023: 43.7 cumulative inches of new snow

March 2022: 14 cumulative inches of new snow

March 2021: 32.1 cumulative inches of new snow

March 2020: 16.6 cumulative inches of new snow

There was also 3.14 inches of precipitation during the month, data showed.

March 2023: 7.27 cumulative inches of precipitation

March 2022: 1.75 cumulative inches of precipitation

March 2021: 2.23 cumulative inches of precipitation

March 2020: 4.27 cumulative inches of precipitation

How long will the snowfall last?

According to the weather service in Flagstaff, there is a chance of snow showers and thunderstorms throughout Monday night. At time of publication, the snow level is at 5,500 feet with a predicted accumulation of up to one inch.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Flagstaff saw its 2nd heaviest snowfall for the month on March 31