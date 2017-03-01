How Much Should You Save for Retirement?





Figuring out how much to save for retirement is one of the most important financial decisions you'll ever make.

Yet as Americans, it turns out we aren't very good at putting enough money away for the golden years. According to a recent 50,000-respondent Merrill Lynch/Age Wave study, only 27 percent of pre-retirees who are 50 or older feel financially prepared to fund their retirement.

Moreover, 81 percent of people don't know how much money they'll need to fund their retirement.

So if you're one of the four out of five people who doesn't know how much to save for retirement, keep reading and you'll have a much better idea.

Why you should be saving more money than you might think. "Remember that retirement can last 20, 30 or more years. Over that time, many things may change, such as the economy, taxes, inflation, family, friends and one's own health and financial situation," says Catherine Collinson, president of Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies.

Rising life expectancy alone means that retirement saving is a lifetime job.

"A man reaching age 65 today can expect to live, on average, until age 84.3. A woman turning 65 today can expect to live, on average, until 86.6," says Bob Johnson, president and CEO of the American College of Financial Services in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

Being able to finish your career and retire with a comfortable gob of money that can stand the test of time is a luxury, not an inevitability, these days.

Another major variable affecting how much you should save for retirement -- besides rising life expectancy -- is inflation.

"Even though inflation rates have been low during recent years, inflation can still rob your savings," says Richard W. Rausser, senior vice president of client services at Pentegra Retirement Services. "For example, over a 30-year period, a relatively low average annual inflation rate of 3 percent will reduce the purchasing power of a $200,000 retirement savings account to $82,397."

And while medical breakthroughs may bring the cost of some treatments down over time, you can bet your bottom dollar that saving up for health care costs isn't a bad idea, as they've had a tendency to soar over the years.

Of course, the most jarring thing about retirement from a financial perspective is that you won't have the same sort of income streams coming in that you did while you were working.

So you should probably plan to save more money than you're saving now if you want to retire comfortably. But how do you figure out exactly how much to put away?

How much to save for retirement. "To determine how much income will be needed from your retirement savings, the first step is to make a realistic assessment of how much income will be absolutely needed to take care of your essential needs (without the luxuries). Then take an inventory of all sources of guaranteed income in retirement, such as Social Security and any pensions," says Rich Thompson Jr., founder and financial strategist of Advanced Legacy Concepts in Atlanta.

For instance, if you make $80,000 a year and need 80 percent of your current income to get by in retirement, you know you'll need $64,000 in gross annual income as a retiree.

Then, consider the cash flows you'll have coming in from the likes of Social Security and pensions; for the sake of an example, we'll call that $1,800 per month. Multiply that by 12 and that's $21,600 in annual income. Subtracting $21,600 from $64,000 gives you a difference of $42,400, which you'll be needing to withdraw from your savings each year.

Now we can use the old rule of thumb, the 4 percent rule, to figure out how much to save for retirement to meet those goals. The 4 percent rule states that if you withdraw 4 percent of your total savings each year of retirement, adjusting future withdrawals for inflation, your savings should last a total of 30 years.

It's a rough and dirty rule, requiring a lot of assumptions: How long will you live? How much will inflation be in the future? What will the market's return on investment be over the next few decades? Some advisors consider a 3 percent rule to be more realistic due to lower expected market returns going forward, but that's another story.