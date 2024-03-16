Here’s how much was raised at Fond du Lac Family YMCA's Day of Giving

Fond du Lac Family YMCA Director of Mission Advancement, Katie McCormick, and CEO/Executive Director, JJ Raflik, thank the community for helping surpass its goals for this year’s Day of Giving.

FOND DU LAC — Fond du Lac Family YMCA’s Day of Giving March 5 surpassed goals for the annual fundraiser.

The Day of Giving is intended to gather support for the YMCA’s programs and services. This year, the event raised more than $18,000 toward the annual campaign goal of $270,000.

“We are incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support and generosity demonstrated by our community during YMCA Day of Giving,” said JJ Raflik, CEO/executive director of the Fond du Lac Family YMCA, in a news release.

“The overwhelming response underscores the importance of the YMCA’s role in building a healthy, strong community," Raflik added. "These funds will help support impactful programs and services that empower individuals of all ages to reach their full potential.”

For more information, visit fdlymca.org/annualcampaign or call 920-920-3330. The Fond du Lac Family YMCA is at 90 W. Second St.

Movie theater renovation: Fond du Lac Odyssey 8 movie theater is closed for the rest of its renovations. Here's what to look forward to.

Red Cross hosts blood drives; offers e-gift card to donors

Several American Red Cross blood drives are scheduled in March. People of all blood types — especially those with type O blood — are asked to make donations.

Those who donate by March 24 will receive a $10 e-gift card to a pet supply merchant, and a chance to win one of five $3,000 gift cards.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required. Individuals 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in general good health may be eligible to donate blood. Donors younger than 18 also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Upcoming blood drives:

March 18: Noon to 5 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 795 Fond du Lac Ave.;

March 19: 11:45 a.m. to 6 p.m., St Cloud Athletic Club, 911 Main St., Saint Cloud;

March 19: Noon to 6 p.m., Bethel Reformed Church, 305 W Main St., Brandon;

March 22: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Eden Fire Department, 104 Pine St.;

March 22: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fond du Lac Public Library, 32 Sheboygan St.; and

March 26: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave.

To make an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767.

Volunteers also are needed to be blood donor ambassadors and transportation specialists. Volunteer blood donor ambassadors at blood drives help greet, check-in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive experience. Transportation specialists ensure blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.

Poet Stephen Powers to kick off new reading series at Thelma

Acclaimed poet and major Dolly Parton fan Stephen Roger Powers will read his work March 21 at Thelma Sadoff Center for the Arts, 51 Sheboygan St. Powers is the first author of a new reading series, which begins at 7 p.m.

An author meet-and-greet with Powers will be 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. March 21 at the Sumercé Artisans gallery, 52 E. Division St.

The THELMA Reading Series invites published authors of multiple genres — poetry, fiction, and creative nonfiction — to read their work onstage at Thelma. Readings will be offered monthly and are open to the public. A cash bar is available.

Additional dates, all beginning at 7 p.m., are:

April 18: Poets Jeffrey and Joan Johannes and THELMA’s annual Student Voices open mic reading by area college students, in celebration of National Poetry Month;

May 30: Creative nonfiction naturalist for a special Bird City reading; and

June 25: Novelist Michelle Wildgen.

Community invited to join Marian president for brunch

Michelle Majewski, president at Marian University, invites community members to join her for Brunch with the President on March 24. The brunch will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Hornung Student Center at 45 S. National Ave., Fond du Lac.

Marian University’s Food and Beverage Manager John Smurawa is a classically trained chef who was hired to re-create the student dining experience, as well as the catering for special events.

The cost is $13 for adults and $9 for children. The next brunch will be April 28.

Marian president retiring: Marian University President Michelle Majewski is retiring after 37 years at the school. 'I have relished my time here,' she said.

Entries to be accepted for library’s Tiny Art Contest

Artists of all ages are invited to submit work for a new Tiny Art Contest hosted by the Fond du Lac Public Library. Work must be done on a 4-inch-by-4-inch canvas and submitted by April 29 for a chance to win a prize.

Artists may supply their own canvas, or pick up one of a limited number of free canvases from the library. Reservations can be made online starting March 18. Canvases are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Finished pieces can be turned in at the help desk at the main library between April 22 and 29. One entry per person.

Winners will be selected in four age categories: 0-5 (Littles), 6-12 (Kids), 13-18 (Teens), and 19+ (Adults). Prizes issued in each category include Best in Show and Library Staff Choice.

Use any medium or supplies (as long as it is not food or perishables), and must fit the 4-inch-by-4-inch canvas. Artwork must be appropriate for all ages.

All entries will be exhibited May 1 to June 4 in the Langdon Divers Community Gallery.

Fond du Lac DAR joins Wreaths Across America

The Fond du Lac Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution has joined Wreaths Across America, as an official location for 2024 for St. Charles and Taycheedah cemeteries. This is the first year these cemeteries will participate in the national program.

Wreaths Across America helps communities come together to remember the nation’s fallen and honor their service and teach the next generation about the value of freedom.

This year, there will be more than 4,225 participating locations placing veterans’ wreaths on National Wreaths Across America Day — Dec. 14, and more than 3 million volunteers participating.

The goal for St. Charles and Taycheedah cemeteries is to raise enough funds to place 325 sponsored veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of all the local heroes laid to rest there. To volunteer or sponsor a wreath, visit WreathsAcrossAmerica.org/WISTCC.

Dock Spiders taking applications for ‘Share the Glove’ grant

The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders are accepting applications for the annual “Share the Glove” grant, courtesy of the Northwoods League Foundation.

This is the seventh year of the foundation awarding grants of Rawlings baseball and softball equipment to local youth organizations.

The group will award 25 equipment grants throughout communities with a Northwoods League affiliate. Each grant includes catcher’s gear, fielding gloves, batting helmets, bats and practice balls.

To be eligible, groups must qualify as a 501(c)(3) organization, be a school or school-based program, or a community-based organization as defined under US IRC section 501(c)(3). The organization also must provide opportunities for youth ages 9 to 12 to play softball.

Individual, for-profit business, political or religious organizations do not qualify.

Applications are due by May 1 at northwoodsleague.com/fond-du-lac-dock-spiders/share-the-glove-program.

Contact Mara Wegner at mwegner@gannett.com or 920-996-7241.

This article originally appeared on Fond du Lac Reporter: Day of Giving raises $18,000 for Fond du Lac Family YMCA