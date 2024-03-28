Here’s how much rain Southern California could get this weekend

Any chance of a mild, dry Southern California weekend appears to have slipped away as a storm system bringing wet weather and cooler temperatures is forecast to land Friday and last through Monday.

For the time being, daytime temperatures should remain in the 60s through Friday, with evening temps in the low 50s.

Late Friday, though, that starts to change as the cold front moves in and brings the possibility of moderate precipitation that evening and heavy rainfall Saturday morning across Los Angeles County, the Inland Empire and Orange County, the National Weather Service reports.

Valley and coastal communities could get anywhere from 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rainfall, with foothill and mountain communities seeing the possibility of 3 to 5 inches.

“I can pretty much assure you that we will see a soggy Easter Sunday,” KTLA Weather Anchor Kaj Goldberg said.

Here's how much rain SoCal could get this weekend

Between Saturday and Sunday nights, there is a 10-20% chance of thunderstorms over the Southland and the potential for blasts of more severe weather, including heavy downpours and small hail, according to NWS.

Weather officials said minor road flooding will likely be an issue Saturday and that those planning travel into or out of Southern and Central California should allow more time to reach their destinations.

Given the already rain-soaked terrain from previous storms this season, residents who live on or along hillsides and burn scars should be prepared for the possibility of additional mud and debris flows. Those in mountain communities should also take precautions as rockslides will be a danger.

Significant snow accumulation, between 2-3 feet, is also expected at elevations of 6,000 feet and higher, with a small potential for light accumulation at around 4,500 to 5,000 feet.

Snowy conditions are expected to impact mountain roadways, including Angeles Crest Highway and Highway 39 in L.A. County. There is also a chance of snow reaching lower mountain passes, like the Tejon Pass on I-5 and Highway 33 in Ventura County.

As the winds pick up with the incoming storm, weather officials report a moderate-to-high chance of a small craft advisory in Southern California waters Thursday night through the weekend.

Current Southern California weather conditions

Surf as high as 4-to-7 feet could hit beaches in L.A. and Ventura counties, with the big waves peaking late afternoon or evening Saturday. Beachgoers are warned to avoid the water as strong and dangerous rip currents are expected at the same time.

Warmer, drier weather is expected Tuesday and Wednesday, with forecasters tracking yet another spring storm that could bring additional rain by late next week.

