How much rain has northwest Iowa gotten? See 24-hour totals

A National Weather Service map shows extreme rainfall over 24 hours from 7 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday in northwest Iowa and neighboring states.

How much rain has fallen in northwest Iowa, where there were reports of widespread flooding on Saturday? Here are 24-hour totals from 7 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday for some selected sites, provided by the National Weather Service.

Milford: 5.72 inches

Lake Park: 5.01 inches

Larchwood 4.47 inches

Sibley 4.45 inches

Spirit Lake 4.36 inches

Sioux Center 2.6 inches

Orange City 2.89 inches

Rock Rapids 2.4 inches

Ireton 2.34 inches

Spencer 1.8 inches

Arthur 0.52 inches

Le Mars 0.45 inches

Sioux City 0.31 inches

