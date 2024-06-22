How much rain has northwest Iowa gotten? See 24-hour totals

A National Weather Service map shows extreme rainfall over 24 hours from 7 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday in northwest Iowa and neighboring states.
How much rain has fallen in northwest Iowa, where there were reports of widespread flooding on Saturday? Here are 24-hour totals from 7 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday for some selected sites, provided by the National Weather Service.

  • Milford: 5.72 inches

  • Lake Park: 5.01 inches

  • Larchwood 4.47 inches

  • Sibley 4.45 inches

  • Spirit Lake 4.36 inches

  • Sioux Center 2.6 inches

  • Orange City 2.89 inches

  • Rock Rapids 2.4 inches

  • Ireton 2.34 inches

  • Spencer 1.8 inches

  • Arthur 0.52 inches

  • Le Mars 0.45 inches

  • Sioux City 0.31 inches

