How much rain has northwest Iowa gotten? See 24-hour totals
How much rain has fallen in northwest Iowa, where there were reports of widespread flooding on Saturday? Here are 24-hour totals from 7 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday for some selected sites, provided by the National Weather Service.
Milford: 5.72 inches
Lake Park: 5.01 inches
Larchwood 4.47 inches
Sibley 4.45 inches
Spirit Lake 4.36 inches
Sioux Center 2.6 inches
Orange City 2.89 inches
Rock Rapids 2.4 inches
Ireton 2.34 inches
Spencer 1.8 inches
Arthur 0.52 inches
Le Mars 0.45 inches
Sioux City 0.31 inches
This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Here are rainfall totals for northwest Iowa