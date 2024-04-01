How much rain will Macon get this April? Here’s what NWS, Farmers’ Almanac predicts

April showers, well, you know. But contrary to popular belief, April isn’t the wettest month in Georgia.

According to the National Weather Service, Georgia gets the most rain in March.

So, just how much rain will we see in April this year? Here’s what to expect in Macon:

What Farmers’ Almanac says

Farmers’ Almanac is predicting lots of rain for April in the Southeast region (includes Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia). Take a look:

April 1-3: severe thunderstorm threat brings downpours, tornado risk to Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia.

April 4-7: dry initially, then showery.

April 8-11: showers continuing.

April 12-15: risk of showers for opening round, clearing skies and drier weather for the Masters Tournament in Georgia.

April 16-19: big storm brings wet, windy conditions.

April 20-23: clear, milder.

April 24-27: showers, colder.

April 28-30: showery, chilly.

What the National Weather Service says

The National Weather Service monthly outlook for April predicts normal temperatures and a bit above average precipitation chances. Here’s an in depth look:

April 1-3: cloudy with some storms coming Tuesday and Wednesday.

April 4-7: clear and sunny, with highs around 74 and lows dipping to around 40.

April 8-14: above average temperatures and near normal rain chances.

The rest of the month will have near normal temperatures and slightly above average rain chances.

The NWS isn’t predicting any high chances of hazardous weather in April for the area.

What Accuweather says

Accuweather’s local forecast for April in Macon is predicting a mix of sun, clouds, rain and storms:

April 1-3: warm and mostly sunny, highs around 80 degrees and lows around 45.

April 4-6: a bit cooler, but still sunny. Highs may reach 69 degrees and lows will dip to around 38.

April 7-8: things warm back up with plenty of sun and highs around 75, lows around 50.

April 9-11: clouds, a shower or two possible. Highs around 80 and lows around 56.

April 12-16: some morning showers, but still some sun. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s.

April 17-18: Humid and cloudy. Highs in the mid to high 70s and lows around 56.

April 19-24: clouds, bringing in some rain and storms. Highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows around 55.

April 25-28: mostly sunny with highs around 78 and lows around 55.

April 29-30: very warm with abundant sunshine. Highs around 80 and lows around 56.

What do you think of the forecast? Which forecast do you think is most accurate? Let me know in the comments or email me at cmadden@mcclatchy.com





