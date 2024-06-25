How much rain fell in metro Phoenix? Is more on the way? Here's what to know

Metro Phoenix got its first taste of the monsoon on Monday evening. A storm system rolled through the Valley, bringing with it a wall of dust, showers and power outages for some.

However, officials with the National Weather Service in Phoenix said more storms were unlikely to hit metro Phoenix again this week as the weather systems shift.

Arizona receives about 30-60% of its precipitation during the monsoon season, including 10 days of measurable rainfall in Phoenix. Yesterday's storm brought some precipitation with it, but how much fell across metro Phoenix?

Here's what we know about rainfall totals and weather forecasts for metro Phoenix.

How much rain fell in metro Phoenix?

Portions of central and south Phoenix received about 0.39 inch. However, most areas in metro Phoenix saw about 0.04-0.2 inch of rain from the storm, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County's rainfall map.

However, significantly more rain fell in some areas, including:

Cesar Chavez Park in south Phoenix: 0.51 inch.

Prickly Pear Wash north of Desert Ridge: 0.75 inch.

Jomax Road and 70th Street: 0.59 inch.

Twin Buttes Wash in Peoria: 0.79 inch.

Is more rain expected in metro Phoenix?

Ted Whittock, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix, said metro Phoenix would see diminishing chances of rain as the week goes on.

While monsoon-related moisture will hang around in metro Phoenix, the greatest chances of thunderstorms exist in the higher terrain north and east of the Valley, according to Whittock. Some portions of La Paz County and far western Maricopa County could see storms on Tuesday evening.

The high was predicted to be about 109 in Phoenix on Tuesday, which is a few degrees above normal but not within record-breaking territory, Whittock said.

Phoenix will see chances of rain decrease heading into Friday and Saturday, though storms may continue to pop up in the mountains around the Phoenix area, Whittock said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: How much rain fell in metro Phoenix? See latest rainfall totals