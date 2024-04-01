How much rain fell last night? Phoenix breaks record for the last day of March

Showers, strong winds, and some lightning hit the Valley over the weekend, putting a damper on outdoor plans Sunday and setting a record for the most rainfall on the last day of March.

Metro Phoenix saw 0.51 inches of rain on Sunday, which broke the rainfall record for March 31 by more than 0.2 inches. The previous record for the day was 0.27 inches, recorded in 1949.

Phoenix had already broken the record by 11:40 a.m. Sunday, when the Valley saw 0.28 inches of rain. By the time the first batch of rain had already left the Valley and moved off to the east around Sunday evening, the Valley had recorded 0.32 inches.

More rain made its way to southwest Phoenix and other parts of Arizona from southeast California just minutes before midnight, adding about 0.20 inches to the record total before the day ended.

Thunderstorm activity was expected to continue through Monday as the system slowly moves through the southwest desert.

Sunday also saw the first measurable rainfall on the Easter holiday in more than 20 years. The last time was in 1999 when the holiday fell on April 4. That day, the Phoenix metro area saw 0.28 inches of rain. The record for any Easter day was 1.19 inches on March 26, 1989.

What were the rain totals last night?

According to meteorologist Ryan Worley with the National Weather Service in Phoenix, Sunday brought about 0.4 inches of rain on average across the Valley, and Monday was set to break another daily record with about 0.37 inches of rain as of 8:30 a.m.

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport recorded 0.51 inches of rain on Sunday and Tucson received 0.28 inches. Flagstaff received about 7.1 inches of snow.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix sees daily record amount of rainfall