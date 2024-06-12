How much rain has fallen in Florida and when will it end?

As promised, tropical moisture continues to move across the Florida peninsula, bringing rain to drought-stricken areas.

Several areas remain under various flood advisories or warnings Wednesday.

The rain is associated with Invest 90L. The system is being tracked by the National Hurricane Center as it moves across Florida and into the Atlantic Ocean. It has a low chance for development into a tropical depression or storm over the next two to seven days.

➤ Track all active storms

➤ Excessive rainfall forecast

Forecasts call for the hardest hit areas to be across Southwest and South Florida. Some areas have already seen more than 7 inches of rain, with more expected through Friday. Lee County and Fort Myers could see an additional 10 to 15 inches of rain before the system moves all the way through, according to the National Weather Service Tampa Bay.

➤ Tropics watch, June 12: NHC tracking Invest90L, new disturbance, 4 tropical waves

"This will be like a wall of water coming at southern and central Florida into Thursday," AccuWeather chief on-air meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.

"The steadiest and heaviest rain will fall on South and central Florida through Thursday, but more spotty downpours and thunderstorms will continue to pester the region into Saturday," AccuWeather senior meteorologist Reneé Duff said.

Weather alerts issued in Florida

How much rain has fallen in Florida so far this week?

This 48-hour loop of Total Precipitable Water (TPW) imagery tracks the deep tropical moisture inundating Florida this week. Updates at https://t.co/oQi0hWL8Q5 #FLwx pic.twitter.com/qgDtai6eXy — UW-Madison CIMSS (@UWCIMSS) June 12, 2024

Monday and Tuesday:

Sarasota: Monday, 1.02"; Tuesday 6.47"

Fort Myers: Monday, 0.39"; Tuesday 3.99"

Punta Gorda: Monday, 0.02"; Tuesday 2.56"

Naples: Monday, 0.32"; Tuesday, 3.94", which set a new daily record

West Palm Beach: Monday, 0.01"; Tuesday, 0.80"

Fort Lauderdale: Monday, 0.17"; Tuesday, 3.30", which set a new daily record

Miami-Dade County: Monday, 0.56"; Tuesday, 3.59"

Stuart: Monday, 0.07" ; Tuesday, 0.38"

Fort Pierce: Monday, 0" ; Tuesday, 1.11"

Vero Beach: Monday, 0.40"; Tuesday, 0.37"

Melbourne: Monday, 0.13"; Tuesday 0.66"

Daytona Beach: Monday, 0.01"; Tuesday, 0.17"

How much more rain is expected across Florida? When will rain end?

Here's how much more rain is expected today through Friday, according to National Weather Service offices:

Sarasota: 4-6"

Charlotte: 8-10"

Fort Myers/Lee County: 10-15"

Naples: worst-case scenario is 8-10" along the Southwest coast. Best-case scenario is 4-6".

Palm Beach, Miami-Dade counties: worst-case scenario is 6-8" along the Southeast coast. Best-case scenario is 2-6".

East-Central Florida could see 3-4" from Orlando south through the Treasure Coast. East-Central Florida could see 2-3" from Orlando north, while the Daytona Beach area could see 1-1.5" through Friday, according to the National Weather Service Melbourne. The office warned that even in the northern areas where predicted rainfall is lower, persistent bands could still produce locally heavy rainfall in the 2-4 inches range in a short period of time.

AccuWeather predicted "total rainfall in parts of Southwest Florida will range between 18 and 24 inches with an AccuWeather Local StormMax of 30 inches, which is on par with a major slow-moving tropical storm or hurricane."

"Rainfall of 4-8 inches with locally higher amounts will be common in southeastern and central Florida," according to AccuWeather.

Weather radar and forecast for Fort Myers, Florida

Flood watch: A flood watch is in effect until 8 p.m. June 13. Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible through Thursday evening.

➤ Live coverage: Monitoring rain swamping Lee County

➤ Flooding: How to find your flood zone. How to prepare for flooding

Wednesday : Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 85. South southwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 3 and 4 inches possible.

Thursday : Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 a.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 83. South southwest wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible

Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 84. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Follow the National Weather Service Tampa Bay on X, formerly known as Twitter

Flood watch: A flood watch is in effect until 8 p.m. June 13.

Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible through Thursday evening.

➤ Is more rain and flooding coming to Sarasota, Manatee?

➤ Flood watch continues after heavy rains douse Sarasota, south Manatee

Wednesday : Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 84. South southwest wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible

Thursday : Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 83. South southwest wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 83. South wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Follow the National Weather Service Tampa Bay on X, formerly known as Twitter

Flood watch: A flood watch is in effect until midnight June 14.

Enhanced tropical moisture will remain pooled across South Florida for much of the work week. Portions of South Florida observed 4-8 inches of rainfall on Tuesday and 3-6 inches of additional rainfall is expected through Thursday evening, with localized accumulations up to 8 inches possible.

This rainfall combined with increasingly saturated ground conditions will result in the potential for localized flooding, particularly in urban and poor drainage areas, according to the National Weather Service Miami.

➤ Heavy rainfall expected in South Florida with up to a foot of rain in some areas through Saturday

Wednesday : A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 10 a.m. High near 84. Breezy, with a south wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Thursday : Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 82. South wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 83. South wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Follow the National Weather Service Miami on X, formerly known as Twitter

Flood watch: A flood watch is in effect until midnight June 14.

Enhanced tropical moisture will remain pooled across South Florida for much of the work week. Portions of South Florida observed 4-8 inches of rainfall on Tuesday and 3-6 inches of additional rainfall is expected through Thursday evening, with localized accumulations up to 8 inches possible.

This rainfall combined with increasingly saturated ground conditions will result in the potential for localized flooding, particularly in urban and poor drainage areas, according to the National Weather Service Miami.

➤ Live coverage: Monitoring rain swamping Collier County

➤ How to find your flood zone and prepare for flooding in Collier County

Wednesday : Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 87. Heat index values as high as 103. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible

Thursday : Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 86. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 85. South wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Follow the National Weather Service Miami on X, formerly known as Twitter

Flood advisory: A flood advisory was issued until 11:45 a.m. June12 for Martin, Okeechobee and St. Lucie counties. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area.

Rounds of showers with embedded lightning storms capable of occasional cloud to ground lightning and locally heavy downpours will continue today and tonight across east-central Florida. Stronger storms producing gusty winds to 40 and a quick 1 to 2 inches of rainfall in an hour will be possible in the afternoon and evening.

Rounds of heavy showers and storms will be capable of widespread additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches, and locally high rainfall amounts of 4 inches or more. There is potential for banding of heavy showers in the afternoon, which could possibly lead to rainfall amounts in excess of 7 inches across the southern portions of east-central Florida.

Wednesday : Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 87. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday : Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 85. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 87. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Follow the National Weather Service Melbourne on X, formerly known as Twitter

Rounds of showers with embedded lightning storms capable of occasional cloud to ground lightning and locally heavy downpours will continue today and tonight across east-central Florida. Stronger storms producing gusty winds to 40 and a quick 1 to 2 inches of rainfall in an hour will be possible in the afternoon and evening.

Rounds of heavy showers and storms will be capable of widespread additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches, and locally high rainfall amounts of 4 inches or more. There is potential for banding of heavy showers in the afternoon, which could possibly lead to rainfall amounts in excess of 7 inches across the southern portions of east-central Florida.

Wednesday : Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 87. South southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday : Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 86. South southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8am. High near 87. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Follow the National Weather Service Melbourne on X, formerly known as Twitter

Weather radar and forecast for Daytona Beach, Florida

Rounds of showers with embedded lightning storms capable of occasional cloud to ground lightning and locally heavy downpours will continue today and tonight across east-central Florida. Stronger storms producing gusty winds to 40 and a quick 1 to 2 inches of rainfall in an hour will be possible in the afternoon and evening.

Wednesday : A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday : Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 86. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Follow the National Weather Service Melbourne on X, formerly known as Twitter

Rounds of heavy showers and storms will be capable of widespread additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches, and locally high rainfall amounts of 4 inches or more. There is potential for banding of heavy showers in the afternoon, which could possibly lead to rainfall amounts in excess of 7 inches across the southern portions of east-central Florida.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida rain totals: Track storms radar