How much rain has dropped on your South Florida city? More than a foot? Check the list

Parts of South Florida are underwater.

More than six inches of rain have fallen across the region, and some areas of Miami-Dade and Broward have seen more than a foot of rain over two days of downpours this week.

And the deluge isn’t over yet.

South Florida remains under a flood watch through at least Friday evening, with the National Weather Service predicting that Miami-Dade and Broward could see 4 to 8 inches of new rain.

The heaviest rain was felt across northeastern Miami-Dade and southeastern Broward County, according to forecasters.

How much flooding rain has has fallen since Tuesday? And when will the worst weather be Thursday? Here’s what to know:

South Florida rain forecast

While there is a lull in the rain Thursday morning, forecasters expect the rain will pick up again Thursday afternoon in Miami-Dade and Broward County, likely between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

The weather service predicts the region could see 4 to 8 inches of new rain, with some areas seeing more than 10 inches. Forecasters are also cautioning that it won’t take a lot of rain to cause even more flooding in the already inundated roads and are recommending people stay home if they can.

: Today's Forecast Concerns!



An additional round of heavy rainfall is forecast across SFL today as a large convective band of showers & thunderstorms develops & move southward for the 3rd day in a row. Even a small duration of heavy rainfall could lead to more flash flooding! pic.twitter.com/n2MSwzkp3F — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) June 13, 2024

How much rain fell in Miami-Dade?

Here’s how much rain the National Weather Service estimates has fallen so far across Miami-Dade County since Tuesday:

▪ North Miami: 20.43 inches of rain. That’s more than a foot of rain.

▪ Miami: Rainfall amounts vary depending on where you are in the city. Coconut Grove recorded 9.25 inches of rain and Liberty City recorded 8.09 inches of rain. More than a foot of rain —13.65 inches — was recorded in north-northeast Miami.

▪ Miami Beach: 13.64 inches of rain. That’s more than a foot of rain.

▪ Miami Shores: 12.27 inches of rain. That’s slightly more than a foot of rain.

▪ Opa-locka: 10.77 inches of rain

▪ Coral Gables: 7.75 - 9.92 inches of rain.

▪ Doral: 8 to 10 inches of rain, according to radar data.

▪ Kendall: 5 to 7 inches of rain, according to radar data.

▪ Sweetwater: 7.63 inches

▪ Pinecrest: 5.40 inches

▪ Homestead: 4.27 inches

How much rain fell in Broward?

Here’s how much rain the National Weather Service estimates has fallen across Broward County since Tuesday:

▪ Hallandale Beach: Up to 19.39 inches of rain. That’s more than a foot and a half of rain.

▪ Hollywood: 19.10 inches.

▪ Davie: 17.97 inches.

▪ Wilton Manors: Up to 12.95 inches of rain. That’s slightly more than a foot of rain.

▪ Fort Lauderdale: Up to 12.64 inches of rain, with 12.84 recorded at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

▪ Dania Beach and southwest Cooper City: 10.65 inches

▪ Miramar: 9.65 inches

▪ Pompano Beach: Up to 9.51 inches

▪ Pembroke Pines and Hollywood: 8.84 inches

▪ Plantation: 8.76 inches