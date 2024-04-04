How much rain did State College, Centre County get this week? Enough to make some history

Heavy rains plagued Centre County this week by flooding roads and closing schools early — and, according to official weather data, State College residents last saw that much spring rain back when Harry Truman was still president.

According to Steve Seman, Penn State director of online programs in meteorology and atmospheric science, State College experienced 4.09 inches of rain over the last four days. That might not sound like a lot, but that’s more than State College sees — on average — throughout the entire month of April (3.51 inches).

“It’s certainly less unusual in summer or fall,” Seman said about the heavy rainfall. “But in early spring? You know the saying of, ‘April showers bring May flowers’ — but it’s just not often that heavy.”

According Seman, who has access to weather data and the campus’ cooperative weather observing site, State College last had more rain over a four-day period — between March and May — in April 1948, three months after Penn State played in college football’s first interracial bowl game in the southern U.S.

The last time the borough saw more rain over a four-day period, regardless of the month, was September 2018 when 5.84 inches fell. But, Seman added, that had to do with the remnants of a tropical storm.

This past week’s rain stemmed from a front that stalled south of Pennsylvania. That was made more severe by a strong low-pressure system that was moving north toward the Great Lakes, in addition to another moving north along the New England coast like a nor’easter, Seman said.

Typically, the wettest four-day periods come in the summer or fall. But during “meteorological spring” — which runs between March 1 and May 31 — heavy rains are more unusual. The wettest April on record, for example, came in 1993 at 8.51 inches.

This week’s historic rainfall caused plenty of headaches. By Thursday afternoon, when the rain had greatly dissipated, PennDOT announced that three Centre County roads still remained closed:

Marsh Creek Road : Between the intersections of Howard Divide Road and Route 150, in Curtin and Liberty townships

Sinking Creek Road : Between the intersections of Egg Hill/Sinking Creek Road and School Street, in Potter and Gregg townships

Penns Creek Road: Between the intersections of Greenbriar Gap/Paradise Road and 1st Alley, in Penn Township

Both Seman and AccuWeather believe better weather could be right around the corner. Seman said the State College area should boast “better odds” for sunshine by early next week, while AccuWeather predicted a sunnier Sunday — with temperatures surpassing 70 degrees next Tuesday.

Water floods a portion of Buffalo Run Road on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.