How much rain did Iowa get? Here are the latest rainfall totals

Amid a period of heat with high temperatures consistently in the 90s, Iowa had some relief over the last few days with sporadic rainfall across the state.

So how much rainfall did Iowa get?

How much rainfall has Des Moines since Tuesday?

Since Tuesday, Des Moines has seen nearly half an inch of rainfall. Total rainfall at the Des Moines International Airport amounted to 0.44 inches.

Other areas of the state had more than an inch of rain since Tuesday.

Where had the most rainfall in Iowa?

Rainfall total for Iowa since Tuesday, June 18, 2024.

The average rainfall for Iowa in June is around 5.24 inches, according to the National Weather Service. These three towns in Iowa had the most rainfall between Tuesday and Thursday morning.

Audubon: 2.98 inches

Atlantic: 1.95 inches

Marshalltown: 1.82 inches

Will there be more rain this week?

Thursday could see more rain and some patchy fog before 10 a.m. in Des Moines, according to the National Weather Service. The rest of the day will be mostly cloudy with a high near 83 degrees. Friday has a 29 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Otherwise, the day is expected to be mostly sunny with highs near 88 degrees.

Kate Kealey is a general assignment reporter for the Register. Reach her at kkealey@registermedia.com or follow her on Twitter at @Kkealey17.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: How much rain did Des Moines get? Here are the Iowa rainfall totals