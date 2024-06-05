How much rain did Iowa get last night? Some places saw more than 3 inches.

The National Weather Service Des Moines measured 2.25 inches of rainfall at its office in Johnston on Tuesday. Some places in Iowa recorded more than 3 inches of rain and some storm damage.

At the Des Moines International Airport, only 0.63 inches of rain were recorded.

2.25" of rainfall for the day (June 4).



You know you had a lot of rain when the inner tube, which holds 2 inches of rain, overflows into the outer can.



We also had a monitor to make sure we didn't miss a drop!#iawx

What places in Iowa got the most rainfall on Tuesday, June 4?

A map shows rainfall totals across Iowa for Tuesday, June 4, 2024

Algona: Reports around the city ranged from 5.15 inches to 3.66 inches

Grimes: 4.1 inches

Waukee: Reports around the city ranged from 3.29 inches to 3.18 inches

Was there any storm damage in Iowa on Tuesday?

Hail an inch in diameter was reported in Dana at 5:48 p.m. In places like Tama and Poweshiek counties, funnel clouds were reported on social media and via calls to law enforcement.

In north Boone, thunderstorm damage was reported, where a flag pole was slightly bent and trees downed telephone lines. In Algona, flash floods were reported around 5:30 p.m.

The intersection of East 12th Street and East Euclid Avenue was closed Wednesday morning due to a downed power line, according to the Des Moines Police Department.

