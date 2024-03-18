How much prison time for man whose wife died when he was driving drunk and crashed?

Julie Barnes did not hold back when confronting Robert Ernest Bray in court on Monday.

Reading from a prepared statement, and without looking in his direction, Barnes told the court that Bray's actions as a driver took her mother's life, and anything he had to say cannot comfort their family or heal their wounds.

"I hope you rot in hell," she said, referring to Bray, during Bray's change of plea hearing.

Standing beside his lawyer, Chad Hutcheson, an assistant public defender, Bray paused, then told the court he apologized. Assistant State Attorney Sasha Kidney represented the prosecution for the case.

Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol, which investigated the fatal crash, said Bray's blood-alcohol content on the day of the crash was close to four times above the state's legal limit.

Circuit Judge Anthony Tatti accepted a negotiated plea deal between the State Attorney's Office and Hutcheson on charges of DUI manslaughter, two counts of DUI with property damage and no valid motorcycle endorsement. Bray was sentenced to 11.53 years in prison, with the first four years minimum mandatory. Bray pleaded no contest to the charges.

Upon his release from prison, the 58-year-old man must abide by certain stipulations: one year of probation, a permanent revocation of his driver's license, and random drug/alcohol screening at his own expense twice a month.

FHP troopers said in February 2021, Bray and his wife, Loretta, were on a three-wheel Can-Am Spyder motorcycle traveling eastbound on Southwest 38th Street near Southwest 74th Avenue. Bray was driving.

A Kia Forte, driven by a woman from Hernando, was heading in the opposite direction on 38th Street, FHP officials said.

Troopers said several vehicles, including a concrete truck, were stopped in front of the motorcycle. The truck driver was waiting to turn left into a business.

Investigators said the bike entered the westbound travel lane and onto the north grass shoulder. The Kia driver unsuccessfully tried to avoid hitting the bike by driving onto the north grassy shoulder.

The Brays were ejected from the bike. Loretta Bray, 65, died.

Troopers said Bray's blood-alcohol content was 0.299. The state's legal limit is 0.08.

Booked into the county jail on July 30, 2021, he was released the next day after posting a $13,000 bond.

In her testimony, Barnes told the court that Bray never cared for her mother.

Her uncle, John Stein, also was in court Monday. He called Bray a drunk and a liar, and accused Bray of trying to blame his sister for the crash. He said his sister had a big heart, cared for people, and Bray took advantage of her.

Stein said Bray should've received more time in prison.

With the aid of a walking cane, Bray, wearing jeans and a suit coat, was fingerprinted by a bailiff.

During the sentencing hearing, Stein and Barnes, who sat with a victim witness advocate, consoled each other.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Ocala man sentenced for DUI manslaughter after crash where his wife died