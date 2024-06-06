So much pizza. So much love. Ocala shows up to help injured student and scammed restaurant

Customers dining in or taking out Wednesday at Wise Guys Pizzeria chatted, smiled and laughed. Owner Angie Hoffman was in the kitchen, answering the phone and taking orders while running from one end of the restaurant to the other.

"The phones won't stop ringing," she said.

Hoffman and her staff had been extra busy since the doors opened at 11 a.m. At 6 p.m., three hours before closing, more people were pouring into the business.

Why so much traffic? Largely because the community was responding, in force, to a call for support from the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's officials said someone called the pizzeria and ordered $500 worth of pizzas. The person never showed up to pay or collect the food. The callback number was a fake. Wise Guys had been scammed.

This would have been bad on an ordinary day. It was even worse Wednesday, when Wise Guys was donating partial proceeds to help a local student who had been injured in a vehicle crash.

Sheriff's detectives said they're investigating the hoax and are determine to catch those responsible. Meantime, they posted a message on Facebook encouraging people to support Wise Guys.

"On our way there now to support them," one person commented on the sheriff's office post.

She wasn't the only one.

Crash leads to long hospitalization

According to a flier inside the store, a North Marion High School student, Hailey Crawford, was seriously injured in a crash last month. Hailey is hospitalized with multiple injuries, and the flier said her family is "unsure of what is to come throughout her journey to recover."

A flier of Hailey Crawford inside Wise Guys Pizzeria.

To assist the family with medical bills, a fundraiser was planned at Wise Guys, 2653 NE 35th St., inside the Pearl Britain Plaza. Some proceeds from Wednesday's sales would go to Hailey's family.

Aubrey Frisbie and Hoffman organized the fundraiser. A former employee at the pizzeria, Frisbie spoke with Hailey's family and got the go-ahead.

"I just wanted to help the family that has a tough situation," Frisbie said.

Frisbie said Hailey was unable to graduate with her classmates. Her brother accepted his sister's diploma on her behalf.

"To see the community come together the way it has makes me happy," Frisbie said.

Wise Guys Pizzeria was filled with customers Wednesday.

Collecting money for Hailey suffered a slight detour with the scam call. "This cruel act affects not just their business, but also the fundraising efforts for the student and her family," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

Though the hoax call was disheartening, Hoffman didn't let it deter her. The objective is to make sure Hailey and her family get the money they deserve.

'Guess I know what’s for dinner tonight'

The sheriff's office certainly did its part to help, harnessing the power of its strong (210,000 followers) Facebook account.

"While we investigate this scam, we invite our faithful followers and community members to come together and show your support. Please stop by Wise Guys Pizzeria to enjoy some delicious pizza and help out both the establishment and the NMHS student and her family in their time of need," the sheriff's office wrote.

People responded. The post had more than 100 comments within the first hour. (By Thursday morning, the post had 276 comments, 514 shares and more than 1,200 reactions.)

And those people weren't just typing. They were calling, ordering pizza, and stopping in at Wise Guys to take a seat.

"Wise Guys is a family owned small pizzeria. They trust people. This is so unfortunate. Very good place! My husband and I order from there and everything is so good! My kids love their pizza. Guess I know what’s for dinner tonight!" one woman wrote.

Customers inside Wise Guy's Pizzeria.

By 3 p.m. Wednesday, Hoffman said, they made about $5,000 in sales. Shortly after 6 p.m., the figure was $7,900 and growing.

"It's so sweet to see the generosity and kindness of people," Hoffman said.

Regulars Michael and Nancy Cerone were happy Hoffman and her team are helping Hailey and her family. Nancy Cerone said they have yard signs about Hailey along County Road 329.

"I just want to help the family. I'm rooting for them," Hoffman said.

