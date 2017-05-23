How Much Pee Is in that Swimming Pool?

What could be better on a hot day than jumping into a cool, refreshing swimming pool full of water -- but what if water isn’t the only thing in there?

A new study indicates that public swimming pools may contain an average of 20 gallons of urine (residential pools contain a mere three to five gallons of pee). “The good news is, for the most part, urine – it is sterile,” ER Physician Dr. Travis Stork reminds us. “It’s not as much of a public health hazard as we may believe.”

He thinks that this is a good wake-up call to check with your local pool about hygiene standards – are they using the right amount of chlorine? Too much and too little can both cause problems. How often is water quality checked? Shower before and after swimming as well.

“There’s two colors of pool I won’t swim in,” concludes Dr. Stork. “Yellow and brown!”