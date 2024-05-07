How much pandemic relief money is left for schools: Today's top stories | Daily Briefing

Local schools spent pandemic relief funds on reading programs, tutors, facilities updates, nurses and other staff. That money runs out in four months.

Last year, I earned my Certificate in Education Finance from the Edunomics Lab at Georgetown University (thanks to a scholarship and encouragement from my editors here at The Enquirer). This program has a wide variety of resources for journalists and anyone else who wants to dig into school funding data, including information about pandemic relief dollars.

So, what's happened to the $745 million the federal government awarded to public schools in southwest Ohio over the last three years? The majority of districts have spent 90% or more of these funds already.

But some still have millions at their disposal. If they don't spend this money by the end of September, they could lose it altogether.

Where does your family's school district fall? Find out in my latest story, here.

Runners make their way from Second Street down to Pete Rose Way as they approach the first mile marker during the 26th annual Flying Pig Marathon , Sunday, May 5, 2024, in Cincinnati.

Relive the Flying Pig Marathon weekend with our favorite photos from one of Cincinnati's clearest indicators that summer is, indeed, on the horizon.

Cincinnati Public Schools' unions are meeting in May to take a vote of no confidence in Superintendent Iranetta Wright.

