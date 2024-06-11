How much do Oklahomans tip on average? Why Americans have tipping fatigue

While tipping is a huge part of American culture, it seems more businesses than ever are asking for tips these days.

This isn't going unnoticed by many Americans who are now experiencing tipping fatigue, or are tired of feeling expected to leave a tip for more things than in the past.

Here's what we know about the average tip in America, how Americans are feeling about tipping and when it's most appropriate to leave a tip.

How much do Oklahomans tip on average?

While Oklahomans are often known for their friendliness and hospitality, it turns out we're some of the worst tippers in the United States.

According to an analysis by USA Today Blueprint, Oklahomans only tip on average 15.51%. Californians tip the most on average, at 22.69%.

Overall, the average tip in America is 18%.

Why Americans have tipping fatigue

When dining out at a restaurant, where staff members wait on you throughout your meal, it's expected that you'll leave a tip. Many of those workers are paid lower than the $7.25 minimum wage and are expected to make up the difference through generous tips.

In the U.S., the minimum wage for tipped employees, those who receive more than $30 in tips per month, is $2.13 per hour. Some states require employers to pay tipped employees a higher wage, but Oklahoma does not.

However, Americans have noticed more businesses asking for tips even when there was no service performed. In a survey from USA Today Blueprint, more than half said too many places are asking for tips and 48% said they're downright tired of being asked to tip. A third reported being confused about when a tip is appropriate.

How much to tip different service workers

According to Washington Post personal finance columnist Michelle Singletary, despite the tipping fatigue many Americans are experiencing, there are situations where it's better to tip than not.

Here's her advice:

Always tip at a sit-down, full-service restaurant, regardless of the server's performance. Singletary says you should include tipping in your dining-out budget. A 20 percent tip is recommended, and if you felt the service was subpar in some way, speak to a manager instead of taking it out on the worker's wages.

Tip personal service workers between 15 to 20 percent. This includes the people who cut your hair, paint your nails and perform other beauty or personal care tasks for you.

Tip hotel housekeepers $1 to $5 per day.

Tip delivery workers at your own discretion. Singletary pointed out a recent time she and her husband tipped some furniture delivery workers $20 each.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: When should you leave a tip? Why Americans have tipping fatigue