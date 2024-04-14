Much of Northeast Ohio under a severe thunderstorm watch Sunday

A large part of Northeast Ohio is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 11 p.m. Sunday evening.

Parts of Northeast Ohio, including Summit, Medina and Portage counties, are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 11 p.m. this evening.

According to the National Weather Service, isolated to scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop along and ahead of a cold front late this afternoon into the evening. Some storms may become severe, with the greatest chances near and east of I-77. Damaging wind gusts are the primary risk but large hail may accompany these storms as well.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Several counties in Northeast Ohio under a severe thunderstorm watch