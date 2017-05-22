How Much Nicky Hayden Made Before He Died

Professional motorcycle racer died Monday after succumbing to injuries sustained from a crash in Italy five days earlier. He was 35. Before he died at Maurizio Bufalini Hospital in Cesena, Hayden had a net worth in the millions. Continue reading to find out how much money Hayden earned from racing.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Hayden was worth $18 million when he died. He was best known for winning the MotoGP World Championship in 2006 and went by the nickname “The Kentucky Kid.”

Hayden was training on a bicycle when he was hit by a car. He suffered chest and head trauma, which turned out to ultimately be deadly.

Red Bull Honda World Superbike, who sponsored the former champion, issued a lengthy a statement after the racer’s Monday death.

“It is with great sadness that Red Bull Honda World Superbike Team has to announce that Nicky Hayden has succumbed to injuries suffered during an incident while riding his bicycle last Wednesday,” the statement said. “Nicky passed away at 19:09 CEST this evening at Maurizio Bufalini Hospital in Cesena, Italy. His fiancée Jackie, mother Rose and brother Tommy were at his side.”

Let your flag fly __ pic.twitter.com/IwcCUZPuk7 — Nicky Hayden (@NickyHayden) May 10, 2017

The statement continued: “Nothing says more about Nicky’s character than the overwhelming response expressed by fellow racers and his legions of fans over the past few days. Jackie and his family are truly grateful for the countless prayers and well wishes for Nicky.”

Hayden’s fiancée, Jackie Marin, did not immediately issue a statement after Hayden’s untimely death. However, Tommy, the racer’s brother, spoke on behalf of his family.

“…I would like to thank everyone for their messages of support – it has been a great comfort to us all knowing that Nicky has touched so many people’s lives in such a positive way,” he said. “Although this is obviously a sad time, we would like everyone to remember Nicky at his happiest – riding a motorcycle. He dreamed as a kid of being a pro rider and not only achieved that but also managed to reach the pinnacle of his chosen sport in becoming World Champion. We are all so proud of that.”

Tommy added: “Apart from these ‘public’ memories, we will also have many great and happy memories of Nicky at home in Kentucky, in the heart of the family. We will all miss him terribly,” Tommy wrote. “It is also important for us to thank all the hospital staff for their incredible support – they have been very kind. With the further support of the authorities in the coming days we hope to have Nicky home soon.”

Funeral arrangements were not immediately known.

In his final Twitter post, Hayden joked he was still trying to learn English after a fan told him to learn how to speak Italian. “Thanks Nicky today, you're always the number one for us. You must learn Italian and I need to learn English,” the fan wrote May 14. Hayden retweeted the post two days after. It was like 845 times and shared dozens of times.

