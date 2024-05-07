'Much more to do' to address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons, U.S. Attorney's Office says

May 6—GRAND FORKS — U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland, in recognition of National Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day,

spoke about the federal government's ongoing efforts

and concerns for public safety in Indigenous communities.

"There is still so much more to do in the face of persistently high levels of violence that tribal communities have endured for generations, and that women and girls, particularly, have endured," Garland said. "... This day challenges all of us at the Justice Department to double down on our efforts, and to be true partners with tribal communities as we seek to end this crisis."

Part of his statement was included in U.S. Attorney's Office district of North Dakota press release issued Friday, May 3.

The release outlines ways

MMIP cases

— and other public safety concerns that affect the nation's Indigenous population — have been addressed by the federal government, and where gaps still exist.

In March, the Departments of Justice and the Interior

released a joint response

to the

Not Invisible Act Commission's recommendations

on how to combat both the MMIP and human trafficking crises.

Garland stated "more must be done across the federal government to resolve this longstanding crisis" and support the healing of Indigenous peoples from generational traumas endured throughout history.

In July of last year, the Justice Department announced the creation of a MMIP Regional Outreach Program, placing 10 attorneys and coordinators in five regions across the U.S., the release said. Their purpose is to aid in preventing and responding to MMIP cases.

The five regions are the Northwest, Southwest, Great Plains, Great Lakes and Southeast.

The North Dakota district office has partnered with its regional MMIP coordinator, Assistant U.S. Attorney Troy Morley of the district of South Dakota, to plan additional outreach for the development of Tribal Community Response Plans, according to the release.

The district is also planning its third annual Savanna's Act meetings, which will take place in June on each of the state's four major reservations, the release said. Local, state, federal and tribal officials will be present to discuss partnership efforts that can be made in response to MMIP cases.

"As we continue to work with our partners to carry out Savanna's Act and address this crisis, we know that one missing person case is too many," said Mac Schneider, U.S. attorney for the district of North Dakota. "Those who are missing from their communities and their families are top of mind on MMIP Awareness Day and every day as we work together to increase public safety in Indian country."

Partnerships already enhanced by Savanna's Act meetings include the North Dakota district's Law Enforcement Coordinator assisting by requesting resources for missing persons searches. In 2023, 45 of the 46 cases the agency assisted with providing resources for were resolved, the release said.

Research suggests some public safety challenges — such as substance abuse, drug trafficking, violence and human trafficking — can influence the rates of Indigenous people who go missing, according to the release.

As fentanyl becomes a larger issue across the United States so, too, does it on reservations — "where drug-related overdose death rates for Native Americans exceeds the national rate," the release said.

Because drugs like fentanyl expose already vulnerable communities to greater harm, the release said, federal law enforcement considers combatting trafficking to be a top priority.

Within the last year, the DOJ awarded $268 million to help enhance tribal justice systems and strengthen law enforcement responses. Funding has gone toward improving how child abuse cases are handled, combating sexual and domestic violence, supporting tribal youth programs and strengthening victim services, the release said.

For more information about the DOJ's efforts to address MMIP cases, instructions on how to report a missing person and other resources, go to

justice.gov/tribal/mmip

.