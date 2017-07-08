How Much Money Will 'Spider-Man' Make?

Early estimates prove that "Spider-Man: Homecoming" is swinging into a $100 million-plus opening, according to Variety. The Marvel Studios-Columbia Pictures project, which is being distributed by Sony, will open to 4,348 North American screens and is expected to be among the highest-grossing films of the summer.

If expectations for the Jon Watts-directed film pan out, "Spider-Man" will join the likes of "Beauty and The Beast," "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" and "Wonder Woman" as the grop grossing summer blockbusters.

The summer box office has proved to be troublesome for several studio, often failing to meet box office expectations . "Pirates of the Carribean: Dead Men Have No Tales" and "Baywatch" struggled amid poor reviews. However, "Spider-Man" benefits from mostly positive reviews, holding a 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes' aggregator scale — this is an accomplishment established franchises such as "Transformers: The Last Knight" and franchise hopefuls "The Mummy" couldn't hit.

"Spider-Man" reeled in $15.4 million after Thursday night screenings, according to Box Office Mojo. Thes figures are just short of "Iron Man 3" during its Thursday debut, bringing in $15.6 million. However, it's an improvement from the $11 million "Wonder Woman" brought in and the $11.2 million the second installment of "Guardians" garnered.

Projections for the Sony Pictures film range from $80 million to a far-fetching $120 million, but the film will likely hover around $90 million to low $100 million range. Compared to "Wonder Woman," "Spider-Man: Homecoming" doesn't benefit from being a new concept for moviegoers — this would be the franchise's second reboot in five years. Forbes notes "for a lot of folks, especially fans, this is the gazzilionth Spider-Man movie and the first halfway decent one since 'Spider-Man 2' back in 2004."

Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" debuted in 2002, making it the first time loyal fans would see the young hero soar into theaters. During its three-day opening weekend, it reeled in $114 million domestically. By the time "Spider-Man 3" made waves, it garnered $151 million in its opening weekend, making it the biggest franchise debut in history.

While "Spider-Man: Homecoming" isn't a fresh concept for moviegoers, it benefits from being under Marvel's wing instead of a Sony-only outing. Marvel has launched superhero franchises thave have proved to be both box office and ratings successes, which is something DC Comics/Warner Bros. can't claim with a majority of their titles. According to the Los Angeles Times, Sony's top executives Michael Lynton and Amy Pascal arranged a meeting with Marvel Entertainment Chief Executive Isaac Perlmutter to "lend the keys to its lucrative property to a rival."

It is unusual for rival studios to join forces (especially with a superhero flick), but this scenario is mutually benefitting. Marvel would have Spider-Man as a character in their universe, whereas Sony wouldn't lose more money on forgettable "Spider-Man" films. While this was a smart move on Sony's part, the results of this deal will be determined once this weekend concludes.

"Spider-Man: Homecoming" doesn't have any box office competition this weekend as it's the only major film hitting the scene. It will open simultaneously with Oscar-bait film "A Ghost Story" and the documentary "City of Ghosts." Illumination's "Despicable Me 3" will predictably slide into the second place slot, "Baby Driver" will follow. However, "War of the Planet of the Apes" should alter the stakes for the "Spider-Man" reboot during next weekend's box office race.

Will "War of the Planet of the Apes" squash "Spider-Man: Homecoming" at the box office? It's complicated.

Deadline reports that "War of the Planet of the Apes" is expected to hit the $50 million - $60 million range during its debut weekend. While the projected opening numbers for the "Apes" franchise aren't as stellar as "Spider-Man," it could exceed these expectations like its franchise's sophomore debut had. "Rise of the Planet of the Apes" reeled in an unexpected $72 million. Therefore, it could potentially top "Spider-Man," which would be in its second week.​